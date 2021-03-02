FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team was selected fifth in the 2020 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Baseball Preseason Poll, the league announced today (Mar. 1).

Salisbury holds the top spot in the 2021 C2C Baseball Preseason Poll. The Sea Gulls both totaled four first-place votes and 16 points to outdistance second-place Christopher Newport (13 points, 1 first-place) in a vote amongst the conference head coaches.

Southern Virginia finished third in the voting with eight points, followed by Mary Washington (7) and St. Mary’s College (6) who resided in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks head into their 2021 campaign after a shortened 2020 season where they finished the year with a 6-3 record. The Seahawks, led by fifth-year head coach Bernie Stratchko , return 25 student-athletes from last year’s roster including five players from their starting lineup and four pitchers from their starting rotation. Dillon Waters returns after leading the Seahawks with three home runs and 13 RBI last season. Joey Bryner also returns to the roster after leading the Seahawks with a .406 batting average last season. The Seahawks welcome five newcomers to their roster.

St. Mary’s College will open up their season on Saturday, Mar. 6, when they host Washington College at 12 PM in a doubleheader. Next, the Seahawks will host Marymount on Mar. 13 in another doubleheader before traveling to Southern Virginia to begin C2C play on Mar. 19. The Seahawks also sprinkled in a non-conference doubleheader at Wesley College on Mar. 21 and a home doubleheader against Wilson College on Apr. 1. To view the full Seahawk baseball schedule, click here.

The C2C Tournament will once again feature the two-pod format, with all five programs competing in the postseason event spread across two weekends. The opening weekend (May 14-15) will feature a three-team, double-elimination pod between the No. 2, No. 3 & No. 4 seeds, while the No. 1 seed will battle the No. 5 seed in a best-of-three series. The winners of those first weekend series will square off the following weekend (May 21-22) at the highest remaining seeds’ field.

2021 C2C Baseball Preseason Poll

Rank Institution Points (First-Place Votes) 1. Salisbury 16 (4) 2. Christopher Newport 13 (1) 3. Southern Virginia 8 4. Mary Washington 7 5. St. Mary’s 6

