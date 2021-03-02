Congratulations to all graduates from the Police Entrance Level Training Program (PELTP) session 48. Deputy Andre Mitchell and Mrs. Joy Mitchell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office performed the national anthem, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the colors. There were a total of twenty-four graduates, with thirteen going to Charles County, seven to Calvert, and the remaining four to St. Mary’s.

The graduation was held on February 26th at Chopticon High School. Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wish all graduates safe and fulfilling careers as they serve the citizens of their communities.

