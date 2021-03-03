ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, on Friday, March 5, Maryland will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor will declare Friday a day of remembrance in honor of the more than 7,700 Marylanders who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

A twilight ceremony will be held at the State House on Friday evening, and in coordination with local leaders, buildings across the state will be lit up amber. Members of the public are encouraged to join the ceremony virtually via livestream.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” said Governor Hogan. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”

As of today, Maryland has reported 383,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

