St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) continue the four-part virtual series, ‘Bridging Our Gaps: Community Conversations to Rebuild Our Democracy’ with a March 10 event examining public views of policing in America.

The public is invited to join Antonio Ugues Jr., SMCM associate professor of political science and director of The Center for the Study of Democracy for a look at “Attitudes on Policing in America.” The springboard for the conversation is the 2020 Study on Democracy and Elections in America conducted by Ugues. The national survey captured public opinion on the integrity of the 2020 election, policing in America, US immigration policy, and race and racism. In the March 10 program, Ugues will provide an overview of the data regarding American’s views of policing and police reforms. The audience will then break out into smaller groups to discuss the data and their implications. The program will conclude with audience reflection on what the data suggests about the ability of Americans to bridge gaps in understanding of important policing issues and of each other’s perspectives on policing.

The series of community-focused events are a collaboration between St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy and Office of Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access, and Accountability, and CSM’s Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office. The events give students and the Southern Maryland community opportunities for open and respectful small- and large-group conversations about some of today’s most pressing social and political issues.

The ‘Bridging Our Gaps’ virtual series continues with “Discussing US Immigration Policy” March 31, and “Public Attitudes on Race in America” on April 14. All events are open to the public.

Calendar:

“Attitudes on Policing in America”: Wednesday, March 10, 2021. 7-8 p.m. The public is invited to join The Center for the Study of Democracy Director Antonio Ugues in discussing public views of policing in the US. Hosted by CSM’s Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office and SMCM’s Center for the Study of Democracy and Office of Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access, and Accountability. Registration is required for this free Zoom event. Visit: http://bit.ly/bridgingourgaps2

“Discussing US Immigration Policy”: Wednesday, March 31, 2021. 7-8 p.m. The public is invited to join The Center for the Study of Democracy Director Antonio Ugues in discussing Americans’ current views of US immigration policy. Hosted by CSM’s Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office and SMCM’s Center for the Study of Democracy and Office of Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access, and Accountability. Registration is required for this free Zoom event. Visit: http://bit.ly/bridgingourgaps3

“Public Attitudes on Race in America”: Wednesday, April 14, 2021. 7-8 p.m. The public is invited to join The Center for the Study of Democracy Director Antonio Ugues in discussing public views of race and racism in America. Hosted by CSM’s Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office and SMCM’s Center for the Study of Democracy and Office of Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access, and Accountability. Registration is required for this free Zoom event. Visit: http://bit.ly/bridgingourgaps4

