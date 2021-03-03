VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (1-0) traveled to Virginia Wesleyan University to take on the Marlins (0-1) in their 2021 season opener on Monday (Mar. 1) evening. The Seahawks trounced the Marlins and ran away with a 19-2 victory.

St. Mary’s College – 19, Virginia Wesleyan – 2

How It Happened

The Seahawks found the back of the net in under two minutes when Abe Hubbard recorded an unassisted score. From there, the Seahawks would never relinquish the lead. Virginia Wesleyan responded at the 10:12 mark with a goal of their own to tie the game, 1-1. Next, St. Mary’s College took control of the game with four-straight scores to end the opening stanza. Dominic Venanzi , Jack Brocato , Cameron Linger , and Hubbard scored during the run to extend the Seahawk lead to 5-1.

, , and beat the opposing goalkeeper for scores in the quarter. Jude Brown opened up the scoring in the third quarter with a goal at the 12:42 mark. The Marlins followed up the Seahawk goal with their final score of the game to bring the score to 12-2 in favor of the Seahawks. Two goals from Jack Gillogly and another from Hubbard wrapped up the third stanza with St. Mary’s College holding a 15-2 advantage.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Hubbard and Venanzi recorded hat tricks in the contest. Hubbard led the Seahawks offensively with five goals and two assists. Clemmer followed with two goals and three assists, while Venanzi notched three goals and one assist.

Brocato hustled for a team-high four ground balls, while Antonio Mastromanolis , Mitch Boudreau , and Ethan Little tallied three ground balls each. Defensively, Little led the Seahawks with two caused turnovers. DJ Walker , Ky rle Preis, and Ben Robertson all shared time in goal this evening. Walker led the Seahawks with six saves, while Pries collected four and Robertson recorded one. Walker earned the win in cage.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 7 at Lynchburg | 1 PM | Shellenberger Field

