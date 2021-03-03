FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team was picked third in the 2021 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll, the league announced today (Mar. 2).

Salisbury earned the top spot in the 2021 C2C Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll. The Sea Gulls compiled four first-place votes and 16 points, edging out Mary Washington (12 points) as the preseason favorite in a vote among the conference head coaches.

St. Mary’s College took third in the poll with 10 points and one first-place vote, while Christopher Newport landed in fourth place with eight points. The preseason poll concluded with Southern Virginia in fifth with four points.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team enters their 2021 campaign after a shortened 2020 season where they finished the year with a 5-2 record. The Seahawks, led by sixth-year head coach Erin McDonnell, return 19 student-athletes from last year’s roster including eight starters and two of their top three scorers. Kelly Emge was the Seahawks second-leading scorer last season with 19 goals and seven assists for a total of 26 points. Lucy Gussio finished third on the team in scoring last year with 17 goals and six assists for a total of 23 points. The Seahawks welcome six newcomers to their roster.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College will open up their season on Mar. 6 against Shenandoah in the friendly confines of Jamie L. Robert Stadium. Opening draw is set for 4 PM. The Seahawks will stay at home for their next two games against Lynchburg on Mar. 10 and Randolph-Macon on Mar. 20. St. Mary’s College will begin C2C play on Mar. 24 when they travel to Salisbury. Other home games for the Seahawks include Christopher Newport (Apr. 5), Southern Virginia (Apr. 9), Meredith (Apr. 11), McDaniel (Apr. 14), Salisbury (Apr. 17), and Mary Washington (Apr. 22). To view the full women’s lacrosse schedule, click here.

The C2C Tournament will feature all five teams this spring beginning with the first round contest on Saturday, April 24, semifinal games on Wednesday, April 28 and culminating with the championship match on Saturday, May 1.

2021 C2C Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll

Rank Institution Points (First-Place Votes) 1. Salisbury 16 (4) 2. Mary Washington 12 3. St. Mary’s 10 (1) 4. Christopher Newport 8 5. Southern Virginia 4

