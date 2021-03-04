WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will sign a sweeping election reform bill after it is refined and passed by Congress, he said on Thursday, a day after it passed the U.S. House of Representatives. “I look forward to signing it into law … so that together we can strengthen and restore American democracy for the next election and all those to come,” he said in a statement released by the White House. The bill must still clear a divided U.S. Senate. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)

