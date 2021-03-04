The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools will resume in-person meetings on March 11 at 3:30 p.m. and will also accept in-person public comments at this and future meetings.

The number of commenters will be limited to ten. The window to register will open on Monday, March 8, at 12:00 p.m. Those who wish to speak should send an email to BOEMeetingFacilitator@calvertnet.k12.md.us . The first ten registrants received after 12:00 p.m. will be notified of the speaking order and procedures. Only one individual will be admitted into the Board Room at a time. Registrants beyond the first ten may send comments to the Board at the same email address.

For subsequent meetings, the registration window will open at noon on the Monday prior to the meeting.

Citizens who address the Board during the Open Forum section of the meeting will be asked to sign in and provide contact information. Individuals may speak for three minutes. Those officially representing an organization may speak for five minutes. Speakers who are registered to speak may not convey, transfer, or relinquish any part of their speaking time to another person or group.

Topics excluded from public comment include individual personnel issues, complaints identifying individual students, matters that are on appeal, and advertising or solicitation for products and/or services. All comments are to be made in a civil manner. Anyone not following these guidelines will be asked to stop speaking and may forfeit their right to speak at future Board meetings.

While the Board of Education values the community’s comments and concerns, the Board cannot respond to questions or enter into a discussion during the business meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...