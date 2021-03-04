LEONARDTOWN, Md (March 4, 2021) – MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has joined MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute as its eighth location across the Baltimore/Washington region. As part of the Institute, MedStar St. Mary’s offers outstanding care to patients treated for a wide variety of cancers as well as advanced access to the latest therapies, research, and clinical trials through a diverse group of nationally and internationally renowned specialists.

“Collaboration is key when treating cancer,” said Christine R. Wray, FACHE, president of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and senior vice president, MedStar Health. “Through this partnership, MedStar St. Mary’s becomes part of a prominent cancer consortium that brings our community the very best cancer care. We are excited to work with oncology experts throughout the MedStar Health system to deliver cutting-edge treatments to individuals right here in St. Mary’s County.”

Benefits of this collaboration focus on access to Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Institute’s research engine and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. This partnership brings patients access to groundbreaking clinical trials, the latest breakthroughs in cancer care, and emerging immunotherapy treatments.

“Through the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, our world-renowned experts and scientists work together with a central mission of conquering cancer. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s dedicated team is an asset to the Institute so, whenever possible, our patients can be treated close to home,” said Louis M. Weiner, MD, director of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute. “The St. Mary’s team exemplifies the Institute’s core strengths: cutting-edge research; expertise with physicians who are not just following protocols, but designing them; and a comprehensive continuum of care in a convenient location. This expansion of the Institute will also allow patients in and around Leonardtown access to unique offerings such as personalized rehabilitation and cancer survivorship programs.”

“Joining the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute strengthens our ability to provide the latest treatments and best care we can to our patients,” said Stephen Michaels, MD, FACHE, chief operating officer and chief medical officer, MedStar St. Mary’s. “This effort demonstrates the dedication of our team to continue providing hope and healing to our community.”

“This regional expansion brings us direct access to specialties and oncology services available in more urban areas,” said Amir M. Khan, MD, board certified oncologist and hematologist, and medical director of MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “While I have worked with these specialists on behalf of patients for many years, this alliance—with our hospital’s transition to MedConnect, MedStar Health’s electronic medical record—links us more easily so we can follow a patient’s care plan in real time.”

Formerly known as Cancer Care & Infusion Services at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute is located on the first floor of the Outpatient Pavilion in Leonardtown. Watch an introductory video or visit MedStarGeorgetownCancer.org to learn more. To reach the infusion center at MedStar St. Mary’s, please call 301-475-6070.

