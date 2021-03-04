Saturday, March 13, will be the first Saturday residents can have mulch loaded at the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility for the season. Mulch loading will take place on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Piney Church Facility. Commercial entities are prohibited.

Locations and hours for self-load mulching:

Breeze Farm Recycling Center (15950 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island): Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pisgah Recycling Center (6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata): Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Piney Church Road Mulch Facility (5370 Piney Church Road): Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...