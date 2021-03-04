LEONARDTOWN, MD – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that on Friday, March 5, Maryland will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor will declare Friday a day of remembrance in honor of the more than 7,700 Marylanders who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

A twilight ceremony will take place at the Maryland State House Friday evening, and in coordination with local leaders, buildings across the state will be lit up amber. St. Mary’s County Government will participate in this event by illuminating the Chesapeake Building at 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021.

Commissioner Randy Guy said, “This is a sobering moment to remember those who been affected by COVID-19. It is a time to reflect and to pay our respects. We will honor those who have died and those who continue to fight by remaining vigilant in our efforts to stop the coronavirus spread. We will wear masks and keep social distancing until everyone can be together safely.”

The commemorative ceremony will be live-streamed to the St. Mary’s County Government Facebook page from the Governor’s Office, and all are invited to join this ceremony on social media.

