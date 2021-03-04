Although there continues to be the uncertainty of what the 2021 spring and summer season will look like for the Town of North Beach, there is also a need to be prepared for all scenarios. Should the Town of North Beach decide to start the process of opening our beach and waterfront areas, there will be job opportunities for up to 20 new Town Attendants to work those areas.

The Town of North Beach is now accepting applications for part-time Town Attendants for the 2021 season. This is a great opportunity for mature, seasoned individuals that are reliable, hard-working, and that work well with others. This position will require individuals to be self-motivated, work flexible hours while outside and lift up to 50 pounds.

Interested candidates may download the employment application from the town website here. Applications must be submitted to Bud Hunt by March 31, 2021:

email: bhunt@northbeachmd.org

mail: to PO Box 99, North Beach, MD 20714

drop off at the Welcome Center, Monday through Friday, between 8 am and 4 pm.

Questions: 301.855.6681 or 410.286.3799

