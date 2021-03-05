Maryland is reporting a one-day record of 46,384 shots administered, for a total of 1,482,780 COVID-19 vaccines administered.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

One year ago today, the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State of Maryland. Governor Hogan has issued a proclamation recognizing Friday, March 5 as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance to honor the Marylanders who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 over the past year. At the governor’s direction, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff to mark the occasion.

A twilight ceremony will be held at the State House this evening, and in coordination with local leaders, buildings across the state will be lit up amber. Members of the public are encouraged to join the ceremony virtually via livestream on Facebook or YouTube.

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan and Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead announced the release of the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force Operations Plan to ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines for hard-to-reach and underserved communities.



The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force (VETF) is working with the state’s 24 local health departments to focus COVID-19 vaccination efforts on underserved, vulnerable, and hard-to-reach populations to ensure the equitable delivery of vaccines. Learn more about the VETF.



General Birckhead announced that the VETF is working to bring mobile vaccination clinics to Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore, and will partner with the First Baptist Church in Glenarden and University of Maryland Capital Region Health to establish a large, community focused-vaccination site in Prince George’s County.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of its vaccine distribution plan, prioritizing all residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Click here to see if you’re eligible.

More than 270 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov , a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and supply remains very limited.



A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

