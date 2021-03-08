The Center For Disease Control(CDC) has issued new guidance regarding vaccinated Americans and masks. The long-awaited guidance says that if an individual has been fully vaccinated, with other fully vaccinated people they can gather indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. To be fully vaccinated means you have received the required dose; based on which brand of vaccine you received, and have had it for at least two weeks.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”

CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to take these COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19:

Wear a well-fitted mask.

Stay at least 6 feet from people you do not live with.

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Follow guidance issued by individual employers.

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.

According to the CDC, about 30 million or 9.2% of the US population has been fully vaccinated. In Maryland, a total of roughly 1.5 million vaccines have been administered.

Last week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state was receiving its initial allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and was opening a new mass vaccination site at the Regency Furniture Stadium, in Waldorf, MD a week early.

The Governor also said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would begin mass shipments toward the end of March, beginning of April.

The mask mandate is still in effect in Maryland. When the Governor lifts that restriction, local jurisdiction still has the ability to require them based on the decision of their local health department. Five states have lifted or will be lifting their mask mandate in the coming week. They will join the eleven other US States that did not require a mask mandate.

