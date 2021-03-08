ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team traveled to Frostburg State University to take on the Division II Bobcats in an exhibition match on Saturday (Mar. 6) afternoon. The Seahawks controlled the Bobcats to capture a 3-1 victory in their season opener.

St. Mary’s College – 3, Frostburg State – 1

How It Happened

Frostburg grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. With short time left in the first half, the Seahawks evened the game up at 1-1 when Hannah Dietrich found the back of the cage off an assist from Hayden Kesner .

found the back of the cage off an assist from . St. Mary’s College managed to fire off five shots compared to the Bobcats one in the third quarter, but couldn’t find the back of the cage in the stanza. However, it only took the Seahawks 1:50 to score in the fourth frame when Celina Kaufman fed Audrey Dickens a pass to give the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage.

fed a pass to give the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage. Later in the final quarter, the Seahawks padded their lead to 3-1 with a score from Ariana Smith . Kesner dished out her second assist of the game to help the Seahawks tack on their third and final goal of the contest. The Seahawk defense played an impressive quarter to end the game by holding the Bobcats to zero shots.

Credit: Bill Wood / The St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

As mentioned, Dietrich, Dickens, and Smith led the Seahawks with one goal each, while Kesner dished out a team-high two assists. Meghan Ronan led the Seahawks with two shots on goal.

led the Seahawks with two shots on goal. Meaghan Collins played all 60 minutes in goal for the Seahawks and gathered two saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 14 vs. Frostburg State (Exhibition) | 1 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

Like this: Like Loading...