Maryland providers have now administered 1,584,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 93.6% of all first and second doses received from the federal government. Providers are virtually out of first doses while awaiting this week’s shipments from the federal government.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

This weekend, Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead visited New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore City, where a second community vaccination clinic was facilitated by Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force. Learn more about the equity task force’s work here.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of its vaccine distribution plan, prioritizing all residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Click here to see if you’re eligible .



More than 275 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov , a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and supply remains very limited.



Vaccinations are by appointment only, and supply remains very limited. A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

