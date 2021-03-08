ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (1-0) hosted the No. 25 Shenandoah University Hornets on Saturday (Mar. 6) afternoon in non-conference action. The Seahawks used six unanswered goals to upend the Hornets 9-8 in double-overtime.

St. Mary’s College – 9, No. 25 Shenandoah – 8

How It Happened

The Seahawks started slow in their first game in almost a year and fell behind 5-0 with 15:16 remaining in the first half. With 4:34 remaining in the opening half, the Seahawks recorded their first goal of the afternoon with a score from MC Mortimer to gain a bit of momentum heading into halftime.

It seemed the Hornets would keep their distance from the Seahawks on the scoreboard to open the second half when they outscored the Seahawks 3-2 with 18:44 remaining. Lucy Gussio netted both of the Seahawk goals in the first 12 minutes of the final half.

However, the tides turned for remainder of the contest as St. Mary's College notched the final five goals of regulation to push the game to overtime. The Seahawks willed themselves back into the game in the second portion of the final half by controlling the draw controls and receiving stellar goalkeeper play from Aimee Uibel.

Kelly Emge (2), Erin Carmody, Gussio, and Erin Piper recorded the final five goals of regulation for the Seahawks.

After a scoreless first overtime, which featured two three minute halves, the Seahawks completed the comeback victory when Lily Davison dodged through the Hornet defense to bury the game-winner.

Credit: Bill Wood / The St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Emge led the Seahawks on the offensive end with five points, netting two goals and dishing out three assists. Gussio followed with three goals and one assist for four points.

On the defensive end, Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick and Camila Ranta led the team with four caused turnovers each. Fitz-Patrick also hustled for a team-high four ground balls on the afternoon. Stephanie Heffron also played a pivotal role in the Seahawk victory with a team-best four draw controls.

In goal, Uibel collected 12 saves and earned the victory to improve to 1-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 10 vs. Lynchburg | 4 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

