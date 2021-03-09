Annapolis, MD — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health will begin Phase 1C of its COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout on Monday, March 15. The Department will provide free vaccination clinics for county residents ages 65 to 74. Vaccinations for Phase 1A and Phase 1B groups will continue. Other groups within Phase 1C will be vaccinated once more vaccine supplies become available.

To get a vaccination appointment with the Department of Health, an individual must first preregister at https://aacounty.org/covidvax. When the pre-registrants priority group rolls out, they will receive an email to select a preferred day and location for vaccination. After making the selection, they will be emailed a single-use link to schedule an appointment. The link can only be used by one person and for one clinic. It cannot be shared with others.

Individuals without internet access can call 410-222-7256 to preregister and to make an appointment. TTY users can call via Maryland Relay 711.

Currently, the Department offers weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics by appointment only in Arnold, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Odenton and Shady Side. The clinics are free. No one will ask for personal financial information or a Social Security Number.

Depending on vaccine availability, Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson may be administered. All three vaccines are 100% effective at preventing COVID-19 deaths, and residents are advised to get the vaccine that is available to them at the time.

Anne Arundel County residents and workers in any phase are encouraged to preregister now, and they will be notified when their phase rolls out for vaccination appointments. More than 93,500 Anne Arundel County residents have been vaccinated to date.

