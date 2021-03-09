Annapolis, MD- At a press conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the lifting of some state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

“With the pace of vaccinations rapidly rising and our health metrics steadily improving, the lifting of these restrictions is a prudent, positive step in the right direction and an important part of our economic recovery,” said Governor Hogan. “These steps are made possible because of Marylanders wearing masks, washing their hands, keeping their distance, and following the public health advice, and because our businesses have carefully followed safe reopening practices and public health guidelines in order to help keep their employees and customers safe.”

Beginning Friday, March 12, 2021, at 5 p.m., indoor and outdoor dining facilities’ capacity restrictions will be lifted. Also, retail businesses, bowling alleys, casinos, religious facilities, casinos, fitness centers, and indoor recreation areas capacity increases to 100%. These facilities will still need to require masks and social distancing. The Governor emphasized no crowding in bar areas. Bars and restaurants will be open for seated and distanced service only—patrons may not stand at a crowded bar.

Large-scale facilities such as Camden Yards, and Pimlico Race Course can have fans in the stands, but at a capacity of no more than 50%. This also includes theaters, concert venues, convention centers, wedding venues, racing facilities, and other outdoor entertainment and sporting facilities.

Medical Adult Day Care Centers may also reopen with the facilities to set restrictions and safety measures.

The Governor lifted quarantine requirements and restrictions on out-of-state travel, and strongly encouraged continued testing for those that travel out of state.

Maryland’s statewide masking order remains in full force and effect. This requires the wearing of masks or face coverings at any public indoor facility, including retail establishments, fitness centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, personal service establishments, in the public spaces of all public and private businesses across the state, and when using public transportation. Masks are still required in all outdoor public areas whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

This is a developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...