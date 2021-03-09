Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has set dates for high school Class of 2021 graduation events. High schools are in the process of coordinating graduation activities, but CCPS awaits further guidance from state and local officials about large, in-person events. The following schedule is set for June.

Monday, June 7: Henry E. Lackey and Maurice J. McDonough high schools

Wednesday, June 9: Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools

Thursday, June 10: La Plata and St. Charles high schools

Friday, June 11: North Point High School

The CCPS Office of School Administration is working with high school principals to plan graduation events that adhere to state and local COVID-19 guidelines. Principals will share more details with students and parents as graduation plans are finalized.

