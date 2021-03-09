LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The first item on the agenda was a proclamation for National Athletic Training Month recognizing this profession for contributions to health and well-being.

The Commissioners then moved into the main agenda. They authorized a proposed amendment to adopt a temporary moratorium to review and approve new applications for utility-scale solar projects. The Solar Task Force requested the suspension because of COVID-related delays. The amendment does not affect residential solar projects.

The Commissioners also authorized a proposed amendment to change the Critical Area Overlay from Resource Conservation Area (RCA) to Intensely Developed Area (IDA) for the Real Food Studio Project.

County Attorney David Weiskopf provided the weekly brief to the Commissioners on various legislative proposals that the General Assembly is currently considering.

The Commissioners accepted Memorandums of Agreement (MOA) with six Rescue Squads of St. Mary’s County that have been established to authorize the St. Mary County Government to implement an Emergency Medical Services Ambulance Transport Services Billing System on their behalf. Quick Medic Claims will implement the billing service based on the Commissioner approved fees and charges schedule.

The Commissioners approved a recommended award from the Department of Finance for a contract with Aggregate Industries to provides asphalt overlay services throughout the county for the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

The Department of Finance requested and received approval from the Commissioners for budget amendments for Capital Improvement Projects at Green Holly Elementary School and Lexington Manor Passive Park.

The Commissioners will reconvene at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, for their FY2022 Budget Work Session for Elected Officials Budget Requests. The work session can be viewed live on SMCG Ch. 95 or the county government YouTube channel.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

