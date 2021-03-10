Fire Weather Watch In Effect Thursday Afternoon For Low Relatively Humidity And Gusty Winds For Areas East Of The Blue Ridge…Northern And Central Virginia…And Most Of Maryland West Of The Chesapeake Bay…

The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low relatively humidity and gusty winds…

WINDS… Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. RELATIVE HUMIDITY… As low as 23 percent.

As low as 23 percent. IMPACTS… Critical fire weather conditions are possible Thursday, especially from early to mid-afternoon hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.

Critical fire weather conditions are possible Thursday, especially from early to mid-afternoon hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

District of Columbia-Frederick MD-Carroll-Northern Baltimore-

Southern Baltimore-Prince Georges-Anne Arundel-Charles-St. Marys-

Calvert-Northwest Montgomery-Central and Southeast Montgomery-

Northwest Howard-Central and Southeast Howard-Northwest Harford-

Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Madison-Rappahannock-Orange-Culpeper-

Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park-Fairfax-

Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria-Stafford-Spotsylvania-

King George-Northern Fauquier-Southern Fauquier-Western Loudoun-

Eastern Loudoun

