The Charles County Commissioners wish to announce that applications to participate in Maryland’s Agricultural Land Preservation Program for Charles County landowners are now being accepted. Complete applications must be filed with the Department of Planning and Growth Management by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) was created in 1977 by the Maryland General Assembly as an agency of the Maryland Department of Agriculture and is governed by the Agriculture Article, Sections 2-501 through 2-515 of the Annotated Code of Maryland. MALPF partners with county governments to purchase agricultural land preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The Foundation’s statutory mission is to preserve productive farmland and woodland for the continued production of food and fiber for the present and future citizens of the state.

For more information on the program, landowners may visit the foundation’s website at www.MDA.Maryland.gov/malpf. For an application or to receive assistance, contact Beth Groth at 301-645-0684 or GrothB@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

