The Board of Education of Charles County honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students at its March 9 meeting. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

Safety guidelines changed student and staff recognitions at Board meetings this school year to a virtual format. The recognition ceremony featured pre-recorded introductions and recognitions from school principals.

Honored by the Board March 9 were Logan Boswell, Iris Golden, Tobi Ojo, Madison Owens and Ioana-Iris Pangratie.

Boswell is a fifth-grade student at Arthur Middleton Elementary School. He was honored as an exemplary student for personal responsibility. He arrives to school on time each day ready to learn. He participates in class regularly and helps to lead discussions. Boswell is a leader among his peers and honor-roll student. While his focus is academic achievement, Boswell enjoys opportunities to be creative. He likes to draw, create designs on his 3-D printer and build projects from Legos. Boswell is a member of the school math team and Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA). Boswell’s teachers refer to him as a student who emulates what it means to be respectful, responsible, and safe at school.

Golden is a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School. She was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. She excels in all that she does. Golden has a busy senior year schedule, from Advanced Placement (AP) courses and orchestra to the chamber choir and student government. She is a senior class historian and a student-athlete. Golden has participated in volleyball, soccer, basketball, swimming, and lacrosse. McDonough has a RAM award to honor students for exemplary leadership. Golden has received the award three times because she models dedication and pride. She is consistently named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a leader among her peers. Outside of school, Golden is committed to serving the community. She volunteers at a local soup kitchen and packs bags of toiletries for community members in need. Prior to COVID-19, Golden would visit the Sagepoint Assisted Living Center and sing to residents.

Ojo is an eighth-grade student at Milton M. Somers Middle School. He was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. Ojo is a Principal’s Honor Roll student and enrolled in gifted education classes. His classes this year include Algebra I and Spanish I, which count for high school credit. Ojo aspires to be a game developer and practices coding. He is currently developing a module for a popular game called Terraria. He plans to take computer science and coding classes in high school to help him with his goals. Ojo’s teachers refer to him as a student with an admirable work ethic, drive, and positive attitude. He has participated in MESA, All-County Band, and All-County Jazz Band. Outside of school, Ojo is a member of the Union League Boys and Girls Club, participates in a gaming club, is an usher at his church, and plays baseball.

Owens is a fifth-grade student at Mary H. Matula Elementary School. She was honored as an exemplary student for career readiness. She is an avid reader and passionate about learning. Owens is active in the virtual classroom and provides support to her peers. She comes to class each day ready to learn. Owens exhibits pride in her schoolwork and actively participates in class discussions. Owens plans to become a marine biologist and has already started to research career options. She is tech-savvy and often helps her classmates navigate the online classroom. Owens is well known among her teachers as an enthusiastic learner and bright student.

Pangratie is a fifth-grade student at Gale-Bailey Elementary School. She was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. She consistently earns straight As and is named to the Principal’s Honor Roll each quarter. Pangratie loves to read and is a creative writer. Her favorite book series is Harry Potter. Pangratie also enjoys art but excels in all subject areas. She demonstrates critical thinking skills, uses self-reflection in her writings, and is a perfectionist. Pangratie offers help to her peers and supports her classmates in virtual learning. She has participated with the Gale-Bailey math team and played soccer. Pangratie is a driven student and has already planned a future goal of becoming a pediatrician.

The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff selected by their principal for recognition.

