UPDATE 3/10/21: Today through next Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the MDOT SHA contractor will be milling and prepping the roadway for final asphalt on Rt. 261 from 8th Street heading north to Anne Arundel County. Temporary traffic interruptions are expected, so please be cautious in this area.

UPDATE 9/11/2020: MD Rt. 261, between the Calvert County/Anne Arundel County line, is closed to through traffic for the roadway reconstruction project. This MDOT SHA project closure is expected to last 20 weeks. It is recommended that motorists prepare in advance to follow the detour signs and to allow additional time for your travels. As project updates are received from MDOT SHA, the Town of North Beach will continue to share with the public via email blast, town website and social media. Residents may also follow the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration project portal at www.roads.maryland.gov.

UPDATE 8/26/2020: The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) began its construction project along MD 261 (Bay Avenue). The project is designed to reduce flooding impacts and enhance protections for the Town of North Beach. The construction company has been on site in recent weeks conducting preliminary work, sometimes with one-lane road closures. Crews have installed roadway signage and have relocated utilities near the Calvert County/Anne Arundel County line.

In early to mid-September, crews will implement a signed detour directing travelers to MD 261 (Bay Avenue/Walnut Avenue/Friendship Road), MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) and MD 260 (Chesapeake Beach Road) for approximately 20 weeks. Portable variable message signs will provide the exact closure date, which will be scheduled after Labor Day. MDOT SHA is coordinating with emergency responders, including the Town of North Beach and Anne Arundel County fire departments to ensure that services are not interrupted. Please note: This roadway will be shut down to through traffic. Prepare in advance to follow the detour signs that will be in place and to allow additional time for your travels.

As project updates are received from MDOT SHA, the Town of North Beach will continue to share with the public via email blast, town website and social media. Residents may also follow the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration project page here.

UPDATE 8/17/2020: As part of the work for the MD 261 Project, the SHA contractor will be on site this week to perform work that will require one-lane road closures and a flagging operation. Progress will be dependent on weather conditions.

UPDATE 7/23/2020: As part of the work for the MD 261 Project, the SHA contractor and utility crews will continue to be on site to do preliminary work. You may encounter intermittent one-way road closures during this time.

UPDATE 6/26/2020: As part of the preliminary work for the upcoming MD 261 Project, crews will be on site next week, during the day, installing temporary traffic signs (the temporary signs will be installed and covered) in different locations. There will be any lane closures. In addition, crews will not be on-site on Friday, July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

UPDATE: 6/5/2020: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has issued a Notice to Proceed to the contractor that will begin work to raise Rt. 261 between 9th Street and the Anne Arundel County line. Please be aware that you may see work in this area as early as next week. During this stage of the project, you may encounter one-lane road closures. SHA estimates the full road closure and detours to allow for the bridge work to be in the fall of this year. Updates for this project will be shared as they are received from SHA.

UPDATED: 3/24/2020: The osprey nest was moved to the east side of Rt. 261 to enable crews to relocate utility poles. The poles for this project will be delivered to the commuter parking lot by the end of this week. The pole removal and installation along Bay Avenue is scheduled to begin Monday, March 30, 2020. Flaggers will be on site for traffic control and lane closures as necessary. Work is expected to take approximately three weeks.

UPDATE: 3/9/2020: The Town of North Beach has received correspondence stating that pole relocations would be worked on between March 20 and April 17, 2020.

UPDATE 3/6/2020: BGE is scheduled to start pole relocation this month from the Anne Arundel County line to 9th Street. This work could take up to six weeks to complete. This is preliminary work that has to be done before any of the road contract work can be done. March 23, 2020 is the scheduled date for State Highway to give the contactor Notice to Proceed for this project. A public meeting will be scheduled in May to update the public on the sequence of construction. Road closure for the bridge work is still scheduled for after Labor Day 2020.

UPDATE 1/9/2020: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is currently conducting field survey activities relative to studies on the MD 261 between 9th Street and Anne Arundel County Line project in North Beach. We are sharing the letter here as an effort to keep the public informed of the details of this project. Questions regarding the project can be directed to: Mr. John Delaney, Project Manager at 410-545-8053 or via email at jdelaney@mdot.maryland.gov.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will hold a public meeting regarding the Rt. 261 project (from 9th Street to the Anne Arundel County line).

The meeting will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Windy Hill Middle School (WHMS) from 6 to 8 pm. WHMS is located at 9560 Boyds Turn Road, Owings, MD.

Any questions regarding the project can be directed to:

Mr. John Delaney

Transportation Engineer

410-545-8053 / (TTY users call : 1-800-735-2258)

jdelaney@mdot.maryland.gov

