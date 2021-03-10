LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners have accepted Memorandums of Agreement (MOA) with the volunteer rescue squads of St. Mary’s County to authorize and implement an Emergency Medical Services Ambulance Transport Services Billing System on their behalf.

The collaboration between county government and the local rescue squads will allow the approved vendor to bill insurance companies for emergency transport, and reimburse fees to the individual rescue squads.

Commissioner President Randy Guy clarified that residents should not be fearful of calling 911 or using emergency medical transport for concerns over an inability to pay. “I want to make sure we are doing a soft billing. I don’t want people to have to pay anything. If people can’t afford it, they won’t be billed.” Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, confirmed that insurance providers would cover these costs, and no charges would be passed on to individuals.

Shawn Davidson, Rescue Squad Association Chief, said. “For nearly 70 years, the volunteer emergency medical service in St. Mary’s County has worked hard to provide quality and timely care to those in need in the community. Over that time, our service has evolved, adapting to the changing needs in health care and community alike. In order to support the next steps in that evolution, we support the advent of EMS billing in St. Mary’s County.

Davidson also reaffirmed that residents should not be afraid to call for emergency help out of fear of getting a bill. “The soft-billing model asks recipients of services to pay what they can after their insurance pays their part. No one will be penalized in any way if they cannot pay for EMS. While billing is not a panacea, it will go a long way toward facilitating the support we need to continue to provide the care our citizens deserve. “

Quick Medic Claims was approved as the vendor for this service and will implement the billing practices based on the Commissioner-approved fees and charges schedule.

Like this: Like Loading...