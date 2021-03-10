LA PLATA, MD (March 10, 2021) –– University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group (UM Charles Regional) is continuing its commitment to expanding health care for southern Maryland women by welcoming three new practitioners to their Women’s Health team.

The additional specialists will be playing a critical role in UM Charles Regional’s new model of care for expecting mothers. Designed to provide a seamless experience from prenatal through postpartum care, this system ensures expert medical attention for women in every stage of their pregnancy.

Dr. David Caiseda, board-certified OB/GYN, is joining UM Charles Regional Medical Group. His experience includes operating a practice in Puerto Rico and most recently a teaching career at Georgetown University, where he used his expertise as an OB/GYN to instruct and mentor new students in the field. Dr. Caiseda was also the Ambulatory Care Director for the OB/GYN clinical practice at Georgetown for the last five years.

Joining Dr. Caiseda is Dr. Lauren Outlaw, a board-certified OB/GYN. Originally from Indiana, Dr. Outlaw has extensive experience in international mission work. She spent her fourth year of residency serving Guatemalan women and later in several additional countries through Doctors Without Borders. Dr. Outlaw has a philosophy centered around a positive relationship with her patients.

Certified Nurse Practitioner Vontrese Warren is coming to UM Charles Regional after serving in a reproductive healthcare practice in an urban community. “I’ve enjoyed educating, building trust, and having a great rapport with my patients over the years and I look forward to continuing this journey here at Charles Regional,” said Warren.

This announcement comes after UM Charles Regional opened a second location for their Women’s Health practice last year. Now offering appointments in both La Plata and Waldorf, two convenient offices mean that local women can look closer for quality care.

“We couldn’t be more excited to grow our Women’s Health team,” says Dr. Joseph Moser, Chief Medical Officer.

“Each of our new specialists brings unique skills and a passion that will serve our entire community.”

