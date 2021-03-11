The Duke and Duchess are a bonded senior pair brand new to rescue and in need of a foster home. It’s clear this 12-year-old couple adores each other and wants a foster or forever home together.

The Duchess is 17 pounds of sweetness and the Duke weighs in at 30. A nice compliment to each other, The Duke is shy while The Duchess is outgoing. They both enjoy toys, treats, going for short walks, and leisurely naps. Both The Duke and Duchess have gotten along well with other dogs and walk nicely on a leash.

The pair are working on their vetting and once complete they will be ready for their forever home. Follow these links to see the most up to date information about the Duke and Duchess.

If you are interested in learning more about fostering The Duke and Duchess send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

