ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The No. 25 St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (2-0) hosted the University of Lynchburg Hornets (2-1) on Wednesday (Mar. 10) afternoon in non-conference action. The Seahawks slipped past the Hornets with a 16-12 victory.

How It Happened

The Seahawks and Hornets exchanged goals in the early stages of the first half and played to a 3-3 tie at the 19:15 mark. Jayne Barkman , Bella Dunigan , and Susanna Schmidt netted the first three goals for St. Mary’s College. Next, Lynchburg tallied two unassisted goals to pull ahead of the Seahawks, 5-3.

Trailing by two scores, the Seahawks took control of the game with a seven-goal run. Barkman scored twice during the scoring streak, while Kelly Emge, Susanna Schmidt, Lucy Gussio, Erin Carmody, and Lily Davison found the back of the net as well. The Hornets answered with a goal to cut the Seahawk lead to 10-6 with 20:35 remaining in regulation. However, St. Mary's College tallied back-to-back scores with goals from Gussio and Emge to take a six-goal advantage, their largest of the contest.

It looked as if the Seahawks had control of the game until the Hornets stormed back with five unanswered goals to trim the Seahawk advantage to one. With the pressure back on the Seahawks, St. Mary's College responded with a four-goal run and held a 16-11 lead with 57 seconds remaining. Gussio scored twice during the run, while Erin Piper and Barkman notched one goal each. Lynchburg scored the final goal of the game with 19 seconds left but couldn't overcome their deficit.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Gussio and Barkman recorded hat tricks on the afternoon with four goals each. In addition, Gussio dished out one assist to lead the team with five points. Emge and Schmidt followed with two goals apiece, respectively.

On the defensive side, Erin Piper led the Seahawks with three caused turnovers, while Stephanie Heffron scooped up a team-high five ground balls. Heffron also led the team with seven draw controls. In goal, Aimee Uibel collected 10 saves and improved to 2-0.

Kelsi Trevisan led the Hornets with five goals in the game.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 13 at No. 6 Salisbury | 1 PM | Sea Gull Stadium

