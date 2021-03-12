Maryland is home to the largest community of immigrants. It has over 905,191 documented Immigrants. Most Immigrants hail from El Salvador. But groups from India, China, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Ethiopia have sizable populations.

One of every seven Maryland residents is an immigrant. And one out of every eight is a native-born American with at least one immigrant parent.

Trump considered immigrants as criminals and took every step to deport them. But most native-born Maryland residents didn’t share his ideologies.

According to them, the immigrants are assets to the country. They’re hardworking and keep the state’s economic engine churning. Without them and their labor, the state would have had voids that might hurt many industries.

This article will explore how immigration has influenced the life of Maryland.

Economic Influence

Labor and Workforce

The county economy depends on Immigrant labor. The labor from migrants makes over 20% of Maryland’s civilian labor force. About one in every five workers in Maryland is an immigrant.

Most immigrants work in the following industries:

Health Care and Social Assistance

Accommodation and Food Service

Retail Trade

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

Construction

Administrative & Support

Waste Management and Remediation Services

Besides labor, Immigrants are also an integral part of the state's workforce. The common occupation categories include:

Management

Construction and Extraction

Sales

Health practitioners and technical.

According to the New American economy, immigrants make about 23.5% of all the county’s STEM workers.

Migrants contribute billions of dollars. In 2018, their household in the state paid $4.1 billion in state taxes and $8.0 billion in federal taxes. Undocumented migrants paid about $373.5 million and $242.3 million in federal taxes and state and local taxes, respectively.

As Consumers and Entrepreneurs

Maryland immigrant-led households have a spending power of$27.6 billion, minus tax. Also, over 66,350 migrants are business owners and generate $17 billion in business income. Maryland is home to 176,728 immigrant businesses. Additionally, the state migrants excel academically and contribute to the economy as students.

Social Influence

The impact of New Americans on an entire city can prove very substantial. An increase in the migrant population can help repopulate neighborhoods. Not just with new Americans, but with non-immigrants too.

For about every 1,000 immigrants that arrive in an area, over 250 foreign-born individuals follow—as a result, helping to stabilize neighborhoods previously dying.

Baltimore is one of the seven jurisdictions in Maryland in which immigrants prevented population loss. In 2018, almost 2,000 immigrants moved to Baltimore. Nevertheless, the overall population was still reduced by 7,300 people.

Migrants from all over the world play a crucial role in the future economic prospect of Maryland state.

Maryland ensures that existing immigrants and future migrants always have a positive experience. So, they can decide to stay and make the state their long-term home. It’s a win-win situation for both the immigrants and Maryland as a whole.

Cultural Influence

There’s no doubt that immigrants have significantly shaped the America of today. It’s no surprise to hear Americans singing immigration songs or practicing some foreign cultures. Although the uptick of diversity took hundreds of years to take shape, it still happened.

Maryland’s foreign-born population has different cultural backgrounds. As a result, some Native-Americans in Maryland have adopted various foreign cultural practices. For example, eating tacos (Mexican) or listening to hip hop (African Americans).

Also, immigration growth has changed the ethnic, racial, language, and cultural composition of kids in state and public schools. This diversity has created an environment that allows for the integration of newcomers. Also, it reduces social tension that can surge among the state’s diverse groups.

Conclusion

Besides, economic, social, and cultural impacts. Migrants have had a significant influence on Maryland politics. In 2010, close to half of Maryland’s immigrants were naturalized US Citizens. This means they’re eligible to vote.

The former president doesn’t believe that immigration has been a positive force. He thinks American is just for Americans . But some policymakers and local organizations in Maryland believe immigrants deserve a chance to live in the US.

Employment and national security are serious concerns. However, restrictions on immigration are not an effective way of addressing them. You don’t expect an Iranian doctor who has spent seven years practicing surgery in Baltimore to have terrorist intent.

Immigration reforms must recognize that in many ways, migrants improve the country’s economy, social life, and even culture.

