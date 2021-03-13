As the warmer weather arrives, the Department of Planning and Growth Management and the Charles County Department of Health would like to remind local businesses that a Temporary Outside Service Area Permit is required for businesses wishing to create or expand outdoor service/seating areas. Businesses receiving a Temporary Outside Service Area Permit last year must reapply this year by submitting a new application.

To learn more about the requirements for creating or expanding an outside service/seating area or to apply for a permit, visit Planning and Growth Management. This application must be completed before opening an outdoor service/seating area to the public.

Businesses seeking to create permanent outdoor seating/service areas are encouraged to contact the Department of Planning and Growth Management to learn about the regulations and permitting process involved in creating such areas.

For additional information, call 301-645-0506 or email MullendA@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

