ANNAPOLIS, MD—The State of Maryland has launched a new platform for eligible Marylanders to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Once pre-registered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available, and will be able to verify their pre-registration status and reserve an appointment.



Marylanders in Phase 1 eligible populations are now able to pre-register online at covidvax.maryland.gov or by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Watch a walkthrough of the pre-registration process.

Read the pre-registration guide.

Required Information for Pre-Registration. During the pre-registration process, constituents will be asked for certain personal information and go through a simple health screening.

Phase 1 Eligible Populations. Pre-registration is currently open for Phase 1 eligible populations. Announcements will be made when pre-registration opens to additional groups.

Regional Mass Vaccination Sites. As part of pre-registration, constituents will provide first (required) and second (optional) location preferences.

How The Appointment Process Works. Constituents will be able to provide their preferred method of contact and appointment scheduling: digital (text message or email), or by phone. This method will be used to initiate the mass vaccination appointment scheduling process with the constituent. When scheduling an appointment, constituents will be informed of which safe and effective vaccine they will be receiving.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Pre-registration is not first-come, first-serve. To help ensure vaccine equity, appointments will be released based on eligibility and supply.



Pre-registration eligibility will expand in the coming weeks. An announcement will be made when pre-registration opens for Phase 2.



Pre-registration does not prevent anyone from getting their vaccine elsewhere. When constituents are contacted for an appointment, they will be able to indicate whether they already have received the vaccine, or are scheduled to receive one.



When constituents are contacted for an appointment, they will be able to indicate whether they already have received the vaccine, or are scheduled to receive one. This is a new pre-registration system. While we have invited county health departments to provide their data for this system, this is a new system that asks a more detailed set of questions than most providers.

