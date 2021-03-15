NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team (0-1, 0-1) fell in their first match of the 2021 season to Coast-to-Coast Conference member, Christopher Newport University. The final score was 9-0 in the Captains’ favor.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Christopher Newport – 9

Doubles

Hallie Hershey and Sydney Anderson competed at No. 1 doubles this afternoon and fell to the Captains, 8-1.

and competed at No. 1 doubles this afternoon and fell to the Captains, 8-1. Unfortunately, the Seahawks couldn’t hit their stride and fell 8-0 in both No. 2 and No.3 doubles. Hannah Gorel and Brooke Oliver took the court together and concluded their match with a score of 8-0. Bella Sterner and Ellie Walter played No. 3 doubles this afternoon.

Credit: Bill Wood / The St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

The Seahawks also fell behind in singles. Hershey fell in No.1 in singles 6-1, 6-0. At the No.2 spot, Gorel was edged by Christopher Newport’s Kara Ferner (6-0, 6-1). Anderson was in the third spot this afternoon and was edged by a 6-1, 6-1 score.

Sterner played No. 5 doubles against the Captains and fell 6-0, 6-0. Ellie Walter who fell in No.6 this match, was blanked 6-0, 6,-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

March 27 vs. Salisbury University | 1:00 PM | Somerset Tennis Complex

