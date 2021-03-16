NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Cmdr. Daniel P. Martin, commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24, is proud to announce that Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Davin earned the Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL) Test Naval Flight Officer (NFO) of the Year Award for 2020. Maj. Davin received his award during a virtual ceremony on March 5.

As UX-24’s project officer for the RQ-21 Blackjack small tactical unmanned air system, Maj. Davin led his team to develop innovative improvements to the project’s data reporting processes, installing new equipment and developing seamless integration strategies that significantly reduced the time required to analyze postflight data.

Col. Richard E. Marigliano, NTWL commander, presented Maj. Davin with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, gold star in lieu of second award, and an engraved watch from the Navy League of the United States and the Patuxent River Council, which have supported the Test NFO of the Year Award since 1970. He also presented Maj. Davin with an NTWL challenge coin. Brian Markowich, NTWL executive director, presented Maj. Davin with the Test NFO of the Year plaque.

“As you know, this year was a challenging environment that’s been completely new to us, and it was difficult for us to keep focus on our mission,” Col. Marigliano said. “The remarkable work that you did in focusing on innovative ways to resolve data issues and improve data quality really broke you out of the pack.”

“Thank you very much for all that you’ve done as RQ-21 Blackjack project officer,” Markowich said. “As the Director of Flight Test Engineering, I firmly believe the relationship between our project officers and our project engineering corps is what makes the entire test wing, the test squadrons, and the test teams successful.”

“Congratulations, JV,” Cmdr. Martin said, referring to Maj. Davin by his call sign. “It’s always awesome when a Ghost Wolf gets recognized for their efforts and hard work.”

Cmdr. Daniel P. Martin, commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24, right, accepts the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Col. Richard E. Marigliano, commanding officer of Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL), on behalf of Maj. Joseph Davin, the 2020 NTWL Test Naval Flight Officer of the Year, during a virtual ceremony on March 5.

Maj. Davin attended the virtual ceremony from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, where he is currently on temporary additional duty. Because he could not receive his awards or his gift in person, his Marine Corps colleagues at Holloman ceremonially presented him with a children’s watch as a substitute, which the ceremony’s participants greatly enjoyed.

“I’d like to thank the command for nominating me for this award. I’m extremely humbled,” Maj. Davin said. “I’ll take your words to heart and we’ll continue to get the job done at UX-24. I look forward to it.”

Nicknamed the “Ghost Wolves,” UX-24 is the Navy’s only dedicated UAS test unit. UX-24 currently provides research, development, test, and evaluation services for Groups 1-4 UAS, including fielded platforms such as RQ-20B Puma, RQ-21 Blackjack and MQ-8 Fire Scout. Located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) in St. Inigoes, Maryland, the squadron comprises experts in the unmanned aircraft test community from engineers and air vehicle operators to United States Naval Test Pilot School graduates. In addition to supporting programs of record, the team also supports urgent warfighter needs as well as test demands from sister services, other government agencies, and research institutions.

Naval Test Wing Atlantic, a component of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), serves as the fleet’s advocate in support of testing and evaluation of the Navy’s principal aviation systems ranging from unmanned to rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation and our warfighters. The warfare center is where naval aviation takes flight through research, development, test, evaluation, and sustainment of both fielded and not-yet fielded naval platforms and technologies that ensure America’s Sailors and Marines always go into conflict with significant advantage. With sites in Patuxent River, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Orlando, Florida, the command is the Navy’s largest warfare center with a diverse force of military, civilians, and contractors building the Navy of today, the Navy of tomorrow, and the Navy after next.

