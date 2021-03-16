HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) will hold four industry-specific virtual job fairs this spring. Industries include construction, healthcare, IT and professional services, and retail and hospitality.

The 2021 Industry Specific Virtual Job Fairs are organized by Southern Maryland JobSource, TCCSMD’s workforce division. Job seekers, and public and private sector organizations are invited to attend the events. Businesses will be conducting interviews and hiring for immediate openings.

Here is the virtual job fair schedule:

Construction Industry – March 30, 2021, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

– March 30, 2021, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Healthcare Industry – April 20, 2021, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

– April 20, 2021, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm IT and Professional Services Industry – May 4, 2021, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

– May 4, 2021, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Retail and Hospitality Industry – May 18, 2021, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

“As we work on rebounding from COVID-19, we’re pleased to assist our region’s key industries grow their employee-bases with skilled Southern Maryland residents,” said Ruthy Davis, Director of Regional Workforce & Business Development, TCCSMD.

Registration for the event is free but required. Job seekers are encouraged to send their resumes to tccsmdgethired@tccsmd.org to ensure they’re distributed to all hiring businesses at the selected industry event. Area businesses interested in attending must register for a virtual booth. Virtual booths are limited to the first 20 hiring businesses.

A construction job seeker may register for the construction virtual job fair via https://bit.ly/ConstructionJobFair_Jobseeker. Hiring construction businesses may register via https://bit.ly/ConstructionJobFair_Business. The healthcare virtual job fair registration is also now open and businesses interested in participating can register at https://bit.ly/HealthcareJobFair_Businesses and job seekers register at https://bit.ly/HealthcareJobFair_Jobseekers.

Look for the upcoming industry job fair registration links as their dates draw near. Learn more about Southern Maryland JobSource, and its programs and events at www.somdworkforceboard.org.

Like this: Like Loading...