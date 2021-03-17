The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will hear the recommendation of the George Fox Middle School Historical Renaming Evaluation Committee on whether to rename the Pasadena school that bears the name of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first superintendent at its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Board Room at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. Due to physical distancing requirements, members of the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person.

At its July 8, 2020, meeting, the Board unanimously voted to request that Superintendent George Arlotto establish the committee – made up of parents, students, community members, and school system staff – to study the name of the school and recommend to the Board whether a renaming was warranted. The Board’s vote came after a discussion of comments attributed to Fox, who served as the first superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools from 1916 to 1946, during a court case regarding equal pay for African-American teachers.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Board will also hear an update from Dr. Arlotto on the reopening of schools.

PROCESS FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGENDA ITEMS

The Board will hear virtual live public comment on agenda items from up to 10 speakers per agenda item during a single section in the early portion of each meeting, prior to Board discussion of those items. The link to register to deliver live testimony will be posted online here at 5 p.m. on Sunday preceding a Board meeting. Those wishing to provide live testimony must register, space permitting, through that link. In order to allow for maximum diversity of those who wish to comment, the Board will allocate speakers by their first choice of the agenda item on a first-come, first-served basis until available slots are filled. Should additional spots remain open, speakers will be allocated their second choice, again on a first-come, first-served basis. Speakers may sign up to comment on no more than two agenda items.

All speakers will be allotted 2 minutes and those who secure spaces to speak will receive emailed instructions on how to join the online platform from which they will speak. Registration will be open through 5 p.m. on the evening before a Board meeting.

Written comments on agenda items can be submitted through an online form that can be found here beginning at 5 p.m. on the Sunday prior to a Board meeting. Written comments must be no more than 250 words and must be submitted by noon on the day prior to a Board meeting. Comments can also be dropped off at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis, by that time.

Comments on non-agenda items are only accepted in writing.

The complete process for registering to speak and submitting testimony in writing can be found here.

Those who require the services of an interpreter to offer comment to the Board should call 410-222-5311 to make those arrangements after receiving confirmation of an opportunity to speak at the meeting.

The Board will also meet in a public session at 4 p.m. for the sole purpose of voting to immediately go into closed session, during which time it will discuss confidential matters as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act including, but not limited to, legal advice, personnel, and negotiations. Closed session is not open to the public.

The public may listen to the open portion of the meeting, including the vote to go into closed session, by calling (605) 468-8781 and entering access code 685333 followed by the pound/hashtag symbol.

The public portion of the meeting will resume at 6 p.m.

A complete agenda for the meeting accompanies this news release. More information on agenda items will be posted on the AACPS website in the Board Docs section under the Board of Education tab.

The general session of Wednesday’s Board meeting will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon.

The meeting can also be viewed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

Archived videos of Board meetings can be found online here.

Board of Education meeting agenda, 3-17-21

BUDGET COMMITTEE TO MEET ON MARCH 16, 2021

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County’s Budget Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The committee, which examines issues related to the Board of Education’s departmental budget as well as the construction of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ operating and capital budgets, as submitted to the County Executive and County Council, will meet virtually at 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will not be broadcast, but those wishing to listen to the meeting can call 301-960-3676 and enter the Conference ID 44635829#.

POLICY COMMITTEE TO MEET ON APRIL 6, 2021

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County’s Policy Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The committee, which is charged with discussing policies being examined by the school system before they are forwarded to the full Board of Education for review, will meet at 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will not be broadcast, but those wishing to listen to the meeting can call 301-960-3676 and enter the Conference ID 781262073#.

Like this: Like Loading...