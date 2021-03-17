ANNAPOLIS, MD—Yesterday marked one year since the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange launched a Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period in response to the public health emergency declared by Governor Larry Hogan.

Some 140,715 Marylanders have gained health insurance through special enrollment. Many Marylanders who lacked coverage were able to enroll in private health plans outside the typical open enrollment period held each fall through the state-based marketplace, Maryland Health Connection.



“We are pleased to announce the tremendous response to this special enrollment period, which is one of the nation’s longest in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “This program’s success is a testament to our commitment to ensure Marylanders have access to the resources they need to weather the pandemic and come back stronger and healthier.”



“We’re happy that thousands were able to get coverage and peace of mind for themselves and their families during this difficult time,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “We’re also thankful for the support and cooperation from the Maryland Insurance Administration, the Maryland Department of Health, and our partner insurance companies CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente, and UnitedHealthcare.”



An estimated 236,000 Marylanders who remain without health coverage would be able to get coverage for free or with significant financial help, in many cases worth hundreds of dollars a month, according to Maryland Health Benefit Exchange analysis.



The Coronavirus Special Enrollment is currently scheduled to run through May 15.



People eligible for Medicaid can enroll year-round. Others will still be able to enroll in private coverage through Maryland Health Connection if they recently lost coverage through a life change event such as job loss or divorce.



Of the 140,715 who have enrolled since March 16, 2020, 92,327 qualified for free Medicaid coverage. The other 48,388 enrolled in private coverage. About 70% of them—33,988— received financial help to lower their out-of-pocket costs.



Additionally, 43,095 of the enrollees self-identified as Black or African-American. Another 17,466 enrollees self-identified as Hispanic, and 49,912 were young adults between 18 and 34 years old.

Maryland Coronavirus Special Enrollment since March 16, 2020 Statewide 140,715 Allegany 941 Anne Arundel 10,921 Baltimore County 19,596 Baltimore City 14,912 Calvert 1,423 Caroline 620 Carroll 2,278 Cecil 1,831 Charles 3,579 Dorchester 642 Frederick 4,829 Garrett 516 Harford 4,406 Howard 6,293 Kent 296 Montgomery 26,874 Prince George’s 30,177 Queen Anne’s 891 St. Mary’s 1,450 Somerset 610 Talbot 670 Washington 3,131 Wicomico 2,535 Worcester 1,291 Other 3

