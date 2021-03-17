Suburban Propane, a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, recently installed twelve 120 gallon propane tanks at Six Flags in Largo, Maryland, and another twelve 120 gallon propane tanks at Regency Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland to provide heat for the mass-Covid-19 testing/vaccination efforts taking place at each location.

After being contacted by its customer, Warwick Contracting, Suburban Propane delivered, installed, filled, and set the tanks after the sale processed on February 9th, during what of course is one of the busiest times of the year for the propane industry.

Staff from Suburban Propane’s Millersville Customer Service Center completed the installation at Six Flags’ testing/vaccination site, while staff from the Waldorf Customer Service Center completed Regency Stadium’s.

Each location’s testing/vaccination site has three very large tents with two drive-through car lanes, so each tent received four 120 gallon propane tanks to provide heat for staff and vaccine recipients. In addition, Suburban continues to meet its customer’s needs by completing all fuel deliveries by 7:00 am, prior to the sites’ opening, with each site operating daily from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

