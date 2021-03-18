ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team defended their home field winning streak this afternoon by beating Neumann University 3-0.
St. Mary’s College – 3, Neumann University – 0
How it Happened
- The Seahawks took a quick lead over the Knights in the fifth minute of the match with a goal from Emma Schroeder. In the 12th minute of the match, Ashley Yurich found the back of the net, giving St. Mary’s College a comfortable 2-0 lead. Gabby Manning faced three shots this afternoon, two of which were crucial saves to keep the Knights at zero. St. Mary’s College outshot Neumann University six to three in the first half of action.
- Haley Bullis, Lily Mellendick, Hannah Spinks, and Madison Webb contributed one shot apiece in the first 45 minutes, keeping the Seahawks in a strong offensive stride.
- Neumann found more scoring chances in the second half totaling eight shots, but never found the back of the net. Manning secured two saves in the second half keeping the Knights scoreless. The Seahawks showed a well-rounded offense with seven different players firing shots off. In the 56th minute, Megan Tazza fired off a shot off of a pass from Schroeder which got past Neumann’s goalkeeper, bringing the Seahawks to a 3-0 lead.
Inside the Box Score
- As mentioned, Schroeder, Yurich, and Tazza all recorded one goal each on the afternoon. Schroeder also dished out the lone assist of the game. Mary Quinn, Haley Bullis, Madison Webb, and Hannah Spinks led the Seahawks with two shots each.
- In goal, Gabby Manning collected four saves and held the Knights scoreless.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Mar. 21 at Stevenson | 1 PM | Mustang Stadium