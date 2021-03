Friday

Showers likely, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a north wind of 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...