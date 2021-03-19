ANNAPOLIS, MD—Today, Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader visited Greater Baden Medical Services, in La Plata, a primary care health care facility serving minority and elderly Marylanders in Waldorf, and Melwood, one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in the nation, in Upper Marlboro, Prince George’s County.

“Meeting with doctors, nurses and other administrators and providers, as well as minority, elderly, and disabled Marylanders who received vaccinations in Southern Maryland today, reassured me that our grassroots efforts to work with trusted community entities to vaccinate underserved and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities where they already receive health care and other services is working,” said Acting Secretary Schrader.

Greater Baden Medical Services (GBMS), a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides primary and preventive care services for insured and uninsured patients across Southern Maryland. More than 90% of GBMS’ patient population in Charles County is black, Hispanic, and Latino and approximately 80% live at or below the poverty level.

Dr. Nail Mathur, an internal medicine specialist, operates a primary care practice in Waldorf, participating in the Maryland Department of Health’s pilot program announced on March 15, to expand the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the State’s aging and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities populations. Under the pilot program, 17 primary care practices in Maryland will each receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week to provide to their aging patients. Dr. Mathur’s practice serves predominantly African American and senior patients. Waldorf’s population is 75% African American.

Melwood is a leading voice for social change and is now one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in the country. Melwood has vaccinated nearly 500 intellectually and developmentally disabled Marylanders. All Maryland individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities began receiving vaccines as part of Phase 1B. Those who reside in congregate-living facilities have been prioritized.

