March 18, 2021 – Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is launching a new digital membership option, powered by Cuseum. HSMC Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. By eliminating the necessity of paper cards (which can be easily lost) Historic St. Mary’s City and its members are also working to improve the landscape by lowering the environmental impact of each person’s visit.

“I’m so excited to be offering this new benefit. The ease of a digital card, readily accessible on a phone rather than lost in a wallet among other cards, will be great and help members get the most out of their memberships,” says Erin Moss, Membership Coordinator of HSMC.

The new cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. This exciting benefit will be available starting this spring to all members, both existing and new.

For more information on the Cuseum software, visit www.cuseum.com or follow Cuseum on Twitter at @cuseum.

For those interested in learning more or have questions, contact Historic St. Mary’s City Membership Coordinator, Erin Moss at Membership@DigsHistory.org.

Historic St. Mary’s City is an outdoor museum of living history and archaeology, dedicated to telling the diverse stories of Maryland’s beginnings.

