ANNAPOLIS, MD—At an event in Ellicott City today, Governor Larry Hogan announced that he has directed Maryland State Police, in coordination with chiefs and sheriffs across the state, to increase enhanced visibility patrols in response to the rise in anti-Asian violence and discrimination.

In addition, the governor:

Encouraged victims and witnesses to report incidents to the state’s Hate Crimes Hotline: 1-866-481-8361?.

Urged Congress to pass legislation to improve and expand the reporting of hate crimes.

Called on federal and state prosecutors to investigate alleged hate crimes.

The governor made today’s announcements at an event in Howard County, where he was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, and Asian American business and community leaders who shared their stories. Prior to the event, he toured Asian-owned businesses along ‘Korean Way,’ a state-designated five mile stretch along Route 40 in Ellicott City.

“Our national motto is ‘E Pluribus Unum’: ‘out of many—one.’ Living up to that ideal will take more listening, understanding, and supporting each other, and it will take all of us working together, to confront all these things that are threatening to tear us apart,” said Governor Hogan. “My sincere hope is that more leaders across our country will stand up and speak out about the need to confront and defeat the challenge of anti-Asian discrimination, hate, and violence.”



“I hope everyone remembers that we are all Americans and all immigrants to this land,” said First Lady Yumi Hogan. “This is where Asian Americans build our lives just like so many others, so no one should hear ‘go back’ to somewhere. This is our home. Stop the hate. Hate has no home here.”

“Governor and Mrs. Hogan have been long-time advocates for the AAPI community,” said former Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao. “Asian Americans have contributed so much to the vitality of this country and play an integral part in our society. National, state and local levels need to work together to assist and protect the AAPI community.”

Business and community leaders who spoke at today’s event include Dr. Lanlan Xu, member of the Howard County Chinese School, Henry Kim, chair of the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, Chiling Tong, CEO of the Asian Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, and Rev. Daniel Baeq, senior pastor of the Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church.

