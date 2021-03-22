St. Mary’s City, MD- On Thursday, March 25, 2021, “Maryland Day”, a virtual event hosted by Historic St. Mary’s City will take place all with an announcement they promise to be “Historic” and “National”. The announcement will take place at 7 p.m. and you can click here to get in on the action.

What little information they have revealed says the project is unparalleled in its scope and scale, one that has great potential to reveal new information about the intersecting stories of Native people and English colonists. The evening will feature multiple dignitaries and honored guests.

