PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 22, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public meeting as a continuation of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update process. All who live, work, shop or visit Prince Frederick are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Originally adopted in 1989, the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan sets policies and actions that guide the physical development within the town center, including private and public development. The Department of Planning & Zoning and consultant team, Sabra & Associates, Inc., a Mead & Hunt Company, will present the draft land use and transportation elements for the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update. The draft elements respond to the most pressing issues and concerns raised by stakeholders over the past year through surveys, public meetings, and public workshops with interested people.

Those wishing to participate in the virtual meeting must register in advance through the registration link: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterMeeting. Registration details can also be accessed through the Town Center Master Plan Update webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterUpdate. Registration closes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, or when capacity is reached. It may take up to one business day to receive confirmation. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the meeting. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 6 and 1070 HD. For more information about the Prince Frederick Master Plan visit www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/TownCenters, email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.

