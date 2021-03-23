LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners heard their weekly legislative brief from County Attorney David Weiskopf.

The Commissioners then approved two agenda items presented by the Department of Recreation & Parks. The first item was a request to renew the lease for Snow Hill Farm for an additional three years. The Commissioners then approved a request to amend the Use and Management Agreement with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) regarding St. Clements Island State Park. The amendment provides for the incorporation of the Museum Division into the annual Use Plan role.

The Commissioners approved a grant application request for $23,000 from the Department of Public Works & Transportation. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) funding will be used at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The Commissioners will reconvene at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, for their FY2022 Budget Work Session to review the proposed budgets for state agencies, nonprofit grants, and for final balancing for the recommended budget. The work session can be viewed live on SMCG Ch. 95 or on the county government YouTube channel.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

