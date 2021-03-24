Hearing loss and other auditory problems may be strongly associated with coronavirus, new research suggests. Researchers in the UK found 56 studies that identified an association between Covid-19 and auditory and vestibular problems.

They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 percent, tinnitus was 14.8 percent and vertigo was 7.2 percent. The vestibular system includes the parts of the inner ear and brain that process the sensory information involved with controlling balance and eye movements. However, the team – who followed up their rev…

