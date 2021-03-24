Jack Dorsey The historic tweet of Twitter’s founder, Jack Dorsey, has been sold for $2.9 million. The tweet, dating back to March 21, 2006, was sold to a Malaysia-based businessman.

On March 21, 2006, Mr Dorsey posted: “just setting up my twttr.” The tweet was subsequently auctioned by Dorsey for charity purposes. The Malaysia-based buyer, Sina Estavi, has compared the purchase to buying a Mona Lisa painting. He bought the tweet using the ether cryptocurrency, a rival to bitcoin. The tweet was sold to Mr Estavi, the chief executive of technology firm Bridge Oracle, as a nonfungible token (NFT)…

