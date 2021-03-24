WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced it will make grants totaling $1 billion to State Veterans Homes operated across the country to ensure residents continue to receive high-quality care, live in modern, safe facilities and are protected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VA is appreciative to Congress for providing the funding for these grants in the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act as amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

“Too many Veterans residing in State Veterans Homes have suffered greatly during this challenging pandemic and it’s vital that we do everything within our power to help them through these tough times,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “We are working to ensure our Veterans are protected and that their state-run homes are well equipped for the challenges ahead.”

Source and allocation of funds:

$500 million from ARP designated to provide grants through the current capital grant program for construction of State Veterans homes.

$250 million from ARP designated for grants related to operating needs based on each state’s share of total Veteran residents in nursing home and domiciliary care.

$150 million from CARES Act designated for grants for capital needs for construction funds to modify buildings to prepare, prevent or respond in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

$100 million designated by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, for grants for emergency payments to existing State Veterans Homes to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19.

Learn more about State Veterans Homes.

