Treats… Did someone say treats?

Roseanne is looking for a foster she can share walks, snuggles, & tasty treats with!

She is a friendly girl that likes people and gets along well with other dogs and… Sweet Rosie promises to try and be the best girl she can be!

Roseanne is about 6 years old and 34 pounds of sweetness, with the most adorable short little legs.

Sweet Rosie is currently working on her vetting and will soon be ready for her foster or forever home.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Roseanne, aka Sweet Rosie send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can read about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link:

http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

Like this: Like Loading...